Portal for cycling events in Taiwan goes live

Website lets people learn about what Taiwan has to offer in road cycling

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 14:40
(Ministry of Transportation and Communications screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A brand-new government-run website dedicated to the world of cycling in Taiwan was launched on Monday (May 29), which comes in both Chinese and English.

The portal provides information on the country’s cycling appeal, characteristics, popular routes and bikeways, maps, and coming events. Cyclists can also share their experience riding in Taiwan and submit details of the trips they recommend via a feedback feature.

Among the many events for bicycle enthusiasts, the Taiwan King of the Mountain Challenge (Taiwan KOM) has been hailed as one of the “World's 10 Most Difficult Cycling Events” by Le Cycle, a French magazine. The 2023 edition of the one-day race will take place on June 26, involving climbing 3,275 meters over a 105-kilometer course.

The launch of the website was timed with World Bicycle Day, marked annually on June 3, which advocates the benefits of being physically active. Promoting cycling is one of the answers to Taiwan’s bid to push low-carbon tourism and lifestyle, according to the Tourism Bureau.

Visit the website of “taiwanbike.tw” for more information. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications owns the copyright on the website.
Taiwan
cycling
bicycle
World Bicycle Day

