Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines adds Kumamoto, Japan, to Asia network

Flights to Clark in the Philippines are set to launch mid-August

  167
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/02 14:05
Taiwan's Starlux Airlines will launch flights to Kumamoto in September. (Facebook, Starlux photo)

Taiwan's Starlux Airlines will launch flights to Kumamoto in September. (Facebook, Starlux photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines will start regular flights to its seventh destination in Japan, Kumamoto, in September, the airline said Friday (June 2).

The city on the island of Kyushu will see three flights a week to and from Taoyuan International Airport beginning Sept. 1. The airline said it would be deploying the Airbus A321neo on the route, with seats for 188 passengers.

Starlux chose Kumamoto because it is close to impressive natural scenery and rich local culture in the center of the island, the Liberty Times reported. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel habits have changed, with tourists paying more attention to nature and culture, the airline noted.

Kumamoto is one of three new destinations for Starlux in 2023. In April, it started flights to Los Angeles, California, its first destination in North America, and on Aug. 15, it will start flying to Clark International Airport in the Philippines.

Starlux said it was operating flights to 17 cities in Asia and America, Clark and Kumamoto not included. In May, the relatively young airline suffered image problems when passengers were forced to sleep in sleeping bags at Tokyo’s Narita Airport after crosswinds disrupted its flight schedule.
Starlux Airlines
Kumamoto
Airbus A321neo
Clark International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Super Typhoon Mawar leaves 115 Taiwanese stranded in Guam
Super Typhoon Mawar leaves 115 Taiwanese stranded in Guam
2023/05/27 17:46
Taiwan's Starlux faces trouble for allowing influencer into cockpit on inaugural flight
Taiwan's Starlux faces trouble for allowing influencer into cockpit on inaugural flight
2023/05/10 14:21
Taiwan's Starlux refunds 302 passengers NT$5.7 million for Narita delays
Taiwan's Starlux refunds 302 passengers NT$5.7 million for Narita delays
2023/05/08 12:19
Video shows crosswinds force Taiwan Starlux plane to abort Narita landing
Video shows crosswinds force Taiwan Starlux plane to abort Narita landing
2023/05/08 10:48
Taiwan transport ministry, flight attendants union respond to Starlux fiasco
Taiwan transport ministry, flight attendants union respond to Starlux fiasco
2023/05/07 17:08