Afghanistan wins toss, bowls first despite Rashid Khan's absence in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss in the series-opening one-day cricket international and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka on Friday despite the absence of Rashid Khan.

The star legspinner was ruled out with a lower-back injury but is expected to be back in action for the last game of the three-match series.

Sri Lanka also had injury concerns, with legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out because of a foot problem.

As expected, Sri Lanka handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana after his breakout performances in the Indian Premier League and also gave legspinner Dushan Hemantha his first ODI cap.

Sri Lanka is using the series against Afghanistan to prepare the World Cup qualifying tournament after failing to secure an automatic spot based on its ICC ranking.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports