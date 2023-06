Gioia Fallon, left, and Robby Hildebrand, who grew up in Fort Myers and have been coming to the beach since they were kids, drink a toast as they sit ... Gioia Fallon, left, and Robby Hildebrand, who grew up in Fort Myers and have been coming to the beach since they were kids, drink a toast as they sit in front of a backdrop of demolished buildings, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Category 5 Hurricane Ian blasted the barrier island last September with ferocious winds and storm surge as high as 15 feet (4 meters). "Probably the biggest challenge is the craziness of the debris removal process," saus Chris Holley, former interim Fort Myers Beach town manager. "We'll be at it for another six months." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)