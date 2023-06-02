Romantic trail opens at Taipei Botanical Garden

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Botanical Garden opened a new trail for the public on Wednesday (May 31).

Located in Zhongzheng District, the 8-hectare botanical garden collaborated with the Coretronic Culture and Arts Foundation for the first time to enhance the lighting setup at the venue.

Chairman of the foundation, Yao Cheng-chung (姚政仲), said the botanical garden's primary purpose is research, unlike a park that prioritizes visitor enjoyment. The garden aims to provide a safe environment for both humans and plants.

After three years of preparation, the 400-meter-long path made its debut on Wednesday evening. Visitors can access it through the entrance on Boai Road or Heping West Road.

The foundation became aware of the project when the garden submitted its ideas to the Taiwan Environment Lighting Award in 2022. Jury head Chou Lien (周鍊) expressed interest in the educational significance of the project.

Consequently, Chou reached out and endeavored to minimize the lighting to allow the plants to rest at night while enabling visitors to enjoy the moonlight. He emphasized that the essence of the makeover project is to create lighting that remains imperceptible.

Light designer Lin Ching-yu (林靖祐) customized the outdoor lamps using weathering steel, renowned for its resistance to corrosion and high tensile strength.

The garden and trail is open from from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.