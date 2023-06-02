Taiwan searches for space talents with ‘RunSpace Innovation Challenge’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Space has featured prominently in international news over recent years, while companies like SpaceX, OneWeb, and Amazon have created and deployed advanced space technologies.

For this reason, in late 2022, the Taiwan government launched an inter-ministerial program to expand the development of the country’s space industry. To nurture talent, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) has organized a competition this year, inviting team submissions and registration for workshops and exchanges.

A total of 4,000 satellites were launched globally by the end of 2022, and that number is expected to exceed 23,000 satellites in the future, according to a MOEA report given to the legislature in December. In 2021, the total output value of the global space industry was estimated at US$386 billion (NT$11.8 trillion), of which the satellite industry accounted for 72% at US$279.4 billion (NT$8.5 trillion), according to the MOEA.

Looking closer at the satellite sector, manufacturing and launching accounts for 5.5% of total value, ground equipment accounts for 51%, and satellite services account for 43.5% .

The MOEA estimates Taiwan has an edge in supplying satellite communication components, and can quickly enter the satellite ground equipment industry, which accounts for more than 50% of the industry's output value. SpaceX and OneWeb have already purchased related components from Taiwanese companies.

Future vision

To expand Taiwan's space industry, the Cabinet promoted the "Space Industrial Development Plan" in 2022, combining the resources of the National Science Council, MOEA, the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and other ministerial departments. This targeted three main axes for development, including: Industrial development promotion, talent cultivation, and advanced technology.

Bringing Taiwan's innovative talents in space research and technology together, the IDB created the inaugural RunSpace Innovation Challenge in 2022, attracting 50 teams to participate.

The Institute for Information Industry (III) said this year’s competition will focus on four major areas: Ground equipment and services, satellite manufacturing, satellite services, and satellite launch. Teams are invited to propose innovative solutions for scenarios in each of the four areas.

It’s worth mentioning that this year, all participants can sign up for free pre-competition exchanges and workshops, though only a limited number of spots are available. A gathering of satellite network and space industry experts will take place on June 9 with talks and discussions about space trends.

On June 18, the "Space Innovation and Design Practice Work: A Complete Guide to Design Thinking and New Space Thinking" lecture will be given by Lex Wang of New Space Laboratory.

Last year, Business Next interviewed the team that won the competition, noting that members came from many different fields, such as space, physics, and engineering. The winning team provided innovations allowing for faster data transmission, lower energy consumption, high scalability, and lower data transmission costs.

The winning team showcased their results at different events, further connecting with associated industries. It also gained a better understanding of market conditions, in addition to seeking possible product commercialization opportunities.

Prize money

The Institute for Information Industry noted that registration for this year's RunSpace Innovation Challenge has already begun and the deadline for registration is June 30. Shortlisted teams will be announced in early August, with finalists invited to participate in free training courses, including courses in presentation skills and English presentations.

The final RunSpace Innovation Challenge show will be held at the end of October, while the awards ceremony and achievement exhibition will be held from November to December. Participants are not limited by nationality, age, or organization. Each team can be comprised of one to five members, with teams comprising different competencies or those with a background in space and satellites.

In terms of prize money, first place will get NT$200,000, second place NT$100,000, and third place NT$50,000. The other shortlisted teams will each receive NT$6,000. A special prize of NT$30,000 will also be handed out by the event sponsor — Chunghwa Telecom, the country’s largest telecom service provider.

In order to encourage teams to sign up early, the organizer will hold an early bird registration lucky draw. Any team that completes registration and uploads the preliminary review documents before 11:59 p.m. on June 9 (Friday) will be eligible to take place in the draw for a 10th generation iPad. There will be two winners with prizes being distributed on a team basis.