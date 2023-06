The Ventanas Smelter, of the state-owned company Codelco, stands on the first day of its closure in Quintero Bay in Puchuncavi, Chile, Wednesday, May ... The Ventanas Smelter, of the state-owned company Codelco, stands on the first day of its closure in Quintero Bay in Puchuncavi, Chile, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced in June 2022 the gradual closure of the world's leading copper producer in order to reduce the constant episodes of environmental pollution that affect the coastal communes near the furnace. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)