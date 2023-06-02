Taiwan high school apologizes for Chinese flag on yearbook cover

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high school in Keelung City has apologized and recalled senior yearbooks that displayed China's flag on the cover.

The cover for Affiliated Keelung Maritime Senior High School of National Taiwan Ocean University's 75th senior yearbook included a ship flying a Chinese flag in the background. Students and teachers were reportedly outraged by the design.

School Secretary Cheng Ying-hung (鄭穎鴻) was cited by CNA as saying the school had commissioned a printer to produce the yearbook and presented three versions to the senior class representatives. He said they did not notice the flag because of the low resolution and small size of the images.

The school distributed the yearbook to students on May 24 and received reports of inappropriate content on the cover the next day. Cheng said the school immediately contacted the printer to discuss remedial measures.

The printer agreed to recycle all the books and design a new version with a banner containing the school's emblem instead of the Chinese flag. Cheng said 248 out of 309 seniors had bought the original version.



Front cover of yearbook. (CNA photo)

The school would send the new version to the students before their graduation ceremony on June 1, Cheng said. The printer also promised to reprint about 300 copies and absorb all the costs.

Cheng said Principal Hung Chin-yuan (洪進源) was accountable for the error and a disciplinary committee would investigate the staff involved. The school would also conduct an internal audit and invite student representatives to establish a standard procedure for printing yearbooks.

The school apologized for the trouble caused to students, parents and society, Cheng said. "We also appreciate society's tolerance and understanding for this mistake. The school will take this as a lesson to make improvements," he said.

Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑) said Sunday it was inappropriate to display China's flag on the yearbook cover. He called on the school to recall the books and apologize. Hsieh said schools should avoid inflaming cross-strait tensions.