Taiwan contributes US$5 million to Ukraine reconstruction project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will provide US$5 million (NT$153.3 million) to aid Ukraine’s reconstruction, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee (李淳) said Thursday (June 1).

Speaking in the Lithuanian Parliament, Lee said the reconstruction effort would be led by Lithuania’s Central Project Management Agency, which has already contributed US$7.7 million, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement. Taiwan, Lithuania, and Ukraine are all frontline democratic countries and have reached a mutual assistance agreement to support Ukraine, he said.

The first phase of the Taiwan-Lithuania assistance project will focus on building a comprehensive school and a kindergarten in the outskirts of Kyiv, the deputy minister said. Lithuania will be responsible for the construction of the school, while Taiwan will provide building equipment and facilities, he said.

Classes at the school are expected to resume in September, benefiting over 1,000 Ukrainian students, MOFA said. Deputy Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Erika Kurockina and Deputy Minister of Education Gintautas Jakstas thanked Taiwan for its contributions to the joint assistance program for Ukraine.

“The cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania in assisting Ukraine not only demonstrates the shared values of democracy and freedom but also highlights the steadfast partnership of both countries as they stand on the frontline of democracy,” MOFA said. By working together we contribute to a positive and virtuous cycle of power in the international community, it added.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began last February and has led to approximately 8,895 Ukrainian civilian deaths.

Taiwan has donated millions of dollars worth of financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and has welcomed Ukrainians to continue their education.