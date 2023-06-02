Taiwan TRA employee found dead in Kaohsiung railway station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are treating the death of a Taiwan Railways (TRA) employee found with grave injuries in a Kaohsiung railway station late Thursday night (June 1) as a homicide.

Police were alerted to the incident after 11 p.m. Thursday, per CNA. They arrived at Kaohsiung’s Xin Zuoying Station, a major transportation hub, and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

When ambulance staff arrived at the scene, the man had no heartbeat, and was not breathing. He was declared dead after being sent to hospital for emergency care.

The case is under investigation by the Kaohsiung Branch of the Railway Police Bureau.