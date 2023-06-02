Alexa
Uruguay beats Gambia at Under-20 World Cup, plays US in quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2023/06/02 08:07
Uruguay's Anderson Duarte celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Gambia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Madre...
Gambia's goalkeeper Pa Ebou Dampha catches a ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Uruguay at the Madre de Ciudades stadi...
Gambia's Salifu Colley controls the ball under the watch of Uruguay's Juan De Los Santos during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the ...
Uruguay's Mateo Ponte, left, and Gambia's Salifu Colley fight for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Madre de Ciuda...
South Korea's Choi Seok-hyun celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal against Ecuador during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 so...
South Korea goalkeeper Kim Joon-hong, left, and Lee Young-jun, salute prior to a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Ecuador, at the ...
Ecuador's Nilson Angulo eyes the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against South Korea at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Sa...
South Korea's Bae Jun-ho, left, and Ecuador's Tommy Chamba battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Madre de C...

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Anderson Duarte's strike from the edge of the penalty secured Uruguay's 1-0 win over Gambia on Thursday and set up a quarterfinal match against the United States at the the Under-20 World Cup.

Both teams lost players to red cards in the hard-fought match in Santiago del Estero. Mansour Mbye's ejection left Gambia a man down from the 17th minute, while Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez was sent off shortly before the break.

Uruguay wasted several opportunities to double its lead against a tired Gambian team that had few chances to equalize after Duarte scored in the 65th with a low left-foot shot into the corner.

The winner of Uruguay vs. U.S. will play Brazil or Israel in the semifinals.

South Korea beat Ecuador 3-2 later Thursday in one of the best matches of the tournament. The South Koreans opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a crossed volley by Lee Young-jun. Bae Jun-ho added a second eight minutes later in a counter-attack.

Ecuador scored from the spot in the 36th, with Juan Cuero's goal confirmed after a video reviewed decision.

South Korea scored its third with a header by Choi Seok-hyun three minutes after the break after a mistake by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper. Ecuador pulled one back via Sebastian Baquero in the 84th and kept the pressure up until the final whistle.

The South Koreans will face Nigeria in the quarterfinals, with the winner playing either Italy or Colombia in the semifinals.

