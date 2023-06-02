BingX Launches Special Events for Peer-to-Peer Crypto-Fiat Traders, Providing Rewards for First Trades





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 June 2023 - BingX, the leading social trading platform, is proud to announce its innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) trading feature, empowering users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with P2P merchants at the best agreed-upon prices. With BingX P2P, traders can enjoy reduced fees, enhanced trust and security, community interaction, and competitive pricing, making it the go-to platform for seamless and rewarding crypto trading experiences.





One of the standout advantages of BingX P2P trading is the significantly reduced fees compared to traditional centralized exchanges. By eliminating intermediaries, users can save on trading fees, withdrawal fees, and other related costs, maximizing their potential profits.

To ensure secure transactions, BingX P2P trading employs advanced security measures. These systems hold funds in neutral accounts until both parties fulfill their obligations, effectively reducing the risk of fraud or disputes, and enhancing trust and security.





In addition, BingX P2P fosters a vibrant and supportive trading community. Traders can connect with fellow enthusiasts, share knowledge, and exchange experiences directly, creating an engaging and collaborative environment. The platform's emphasis on community building sets BingX apart from traditional exchanges and adds value to the overall trading experience.





BingX P2P trading also offers competitive pricing, allowing sellers to set their own prices while providing buyers the freedom to choose from a variety of attractive offers. This direct nature of transactions ensures favorable pricing for both parties, giving traders an edge compared to centralized exchanges that may impose fees or less competitive rates.









With over 30 fiat options, including USD, EUR, IDR, and PHP, and support for nearly 300 payment methods worldwide, BingX P2P offers unparalleled accessibility and convenience for traders across the globe. The platform is committed to continuously expanding its fiat currency offerings to cater to the diverse needs of its growing user base. Users can buy or sell their USDT onto their BingX wallets and continue their trading activities as BingX offers seamless transfer of funds within the platform. Users can trade pairs like XRP USDT , and after ETH USDC as long as they convert their funds to the appropriate stablecoins.





To celebrate the rise of BingX P2P, BingX is running an exclusive event until June 9, 2023 (24:00 UTC+8). By applying to become a P2P merchant during this period, users can enjoy the benefits of zero security deposit and receive a generous $88 gift pack for their first P2P trade. To claim the bonus reward, participants must complete the account registration, apply and become a P2P merchant, and successfully complete their first P2P trade.

As a social trading platform, BingX aims to foster a thriving community by encouraging active participation and knowledge-sharing among its users. Traders can engage in discussions, learn from experts, and access 24/7 exclusive support, ensuring a seamless trading experience.