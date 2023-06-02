Musgrove, Tatis and Sánchez power Padres to 10-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. had three doubles and four RBIs and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Thursday.

Recently acquired Gary Sánchez homered for the second consecutive day, part of San Diego's 11-hit effort after being limited to two hits by three Miami pitchers Wednesday. The Padres finished 5-4 in their nine-game trip. Sánchez has hit safely in the three games since joining his new club.

The 30-year-old Musgrove (3-2) held Miami hitless until Luis Arraez’s infield single. The right-hander, who pitched the Padres' only no-hitter in April 2021, allowed a third-inning run, three hits, walked three and struck out three over six innings.

Jesús Luzardo (4-4) gave up five runs, four hits, struck out eight and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

METS 4, PHILLIES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Max Scherzer overcame a shaky first inning to win his third straight decision and New York completed a three-game sweep of Philadelphia.

Trailing 2-0, Jeff McNeil hit an RBI single in the third and Canha homered in the fourth against former Met Taijuan Walker (4-3).

The Mets improved to 30-27. Philadelphia (25-31) dropped a season-worst six games under .500. The Phillies are on their fourth losing streak of four or more games.

Scherzer (5-2) fell behind 2-0 in the first after Trea Turner singled with one out and Bryce Harper walked. A double steal led to a run when catcher Francisco Álvarez’s throw skipped into left field for an error, and Nick Castellanos, who had three of the Phillies' six hits, followed with a sacrifice fly.

Scherzer gave up two runs — one earned — and five hits in seven inning, striking out nine and walking one.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and Arizona moved into a tie with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for a share of the NL West lead.

Gabriel Moreno walked with one out against Pierce Johnson (0-2), and Ketel Marte doubled with two outs, moving Moreno to third. With first base open and Christian Walker on deck, the Rockies decided to pitch to Carroll, and he came through with a liner for his first career walk-off hit.

Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to help Arizona win its fifth straight and improve to 34-23 to match the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

Ezequiel Tovar homered leading off the seventh for Colorado.

RED SOX 8, REDS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and Boston overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat Cincinnati.

Sale came out with two out in the fourth inning after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. He struck out five in 3 2/3 innings.

Kiki Hernandez hit a solo homer and Connor Wong added a two-run shot for the Red Sox, who avoided the three-game sweep.

Chris Martin (1-1) earned the win. Kevin Herget (1-2) took the loss.

TWINS 7, GUARDIANS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Willi Castro had a game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth as Minnesota rallied past Cleveland.

Eli Morgan (2-1) walked Christian Vázquez to start the ninth. Jorge Polanco followed with a double. After an intentional walk, with the infield drawn in, Castro poked a perfectly placed fly ball to right field that was plenty deep enough to score Vázquez.

Gabriel Arias and Will Brennan each had two hits for Cleveland.

Emilio Pagán pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, and Griffin Jax (3-6) worked a perfect ninth for the victory for the Twins, who got a home run from Michael Taylor to lead off a four-hit fifth against rookie Tanner Bibee.

BLUE JAYS 3, BREWERS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman homered and Toronto dealt Milwaukee its fifth loss in seven games.

Gausman (4-3) struck out 11, giving him 100 on the season and reclaiming the AL lead from Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani (90). Gausman allowed five hits and walked two. Jordan Romano earned his 13th save in 16 chances.

Bichette and Chapman both connected off Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (5-5) in a three-run first inning.

Peralta allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, his second straight losing decision.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and José Abreu had two RBIs each and Kyle Tucker added three hits to lead Houston over Los Angeles in a game during which Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected.

The victory was the 2,126th of manager Dusty Baker’s career, moving him past Joe McCarthy into sole possession of eighth place on baseball’s all-time list.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco (1-0) allowed seven hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings for the win in his first major league start. Ryan Pressly allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

Reid Detmers (0-5) took the loss.

