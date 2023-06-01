Patient Referral Management Software Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Athena Health, Cerner Corporation

Global Patient Referral Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Patient referral management software is designed to offer healthcare organizations to monitor patient referrals and decrease out-of-network referral practices. This software is incorporated with a wide range of structured and unstructured patient information and tracks patient referrals in their treatment span. The rising benefits offered by automated referral processes, the increasing number of government initiatives to integrate IT solutions in healthcare, coupled with the growing geriatric population and rise in the incidence of chronic diseases are the primary factors for the global market growth.

As per the United Nations World Population Ageing Report of 2019, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world 2019.

The number of aged persons is projected to get double and reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the escalating aging population is likely to get affected by a variety of chronic diseases, which is propelling the Patient Referral Management Software market growth around the world. In addition, the rising inclination toward the adoption of cloud-based models and increasing technological advancements in healthcare IT are the factors that are offering various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the dearth of skilled healthcare IT professionals and reluctance to adopt HCIT solutions, and data security concerns are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Patient Referral Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investment in healthcare facilities, increasing technological advancements in healthcare IT, and rising penetration of patient referral software systems. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, as well as imposition of favorable government initiatives.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Eceptionist, Inc.

Ehealth Technologies

Insync Healthcare

CarePort Health

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, ReferralMD entered into collaborative agreement with the Athena health marketplace initiative program with the aim of presenting referral management and a patient access platform. This collaboration offers ReferralMD with Athena’s health network of healthcare providers to easily engage with the patients.

In June 2022, Athena Health announced the introduction of a voice-automated and mobile-integrated digital assistant that enhance the information retrieval and enables healthcare providers to use Athena health’s electronic health records (EHR) solution. The clinicians can spend less time on the computer and more time connecting with patients by utilizing voice recognition capabilities.

in June 2022, Think Research Corporation declared that the company has strengthen its Ontario eReferral Program with Caredove. The eReferral interoperability is anticipated to help in connecting clinical users with above 100 community support services and homes.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Deployment Mode, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Inbound

Outbound

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud & Web-based

On-premise

By End User:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

