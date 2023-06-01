Antibody Fragments Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Albynx, Pfizer Inc.

Global Antibody Fragments Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Antibody fragments are the smallest part of an antibody that is obtained after the papain or pepsin digestion of full-length antibodies. Antibodies work by targeting specific antigens, cells, or molecules in order to perform various functions such as improving immune response against malignancies or infections and serving as “traffic signals” for white blood cells. Factors such as the increase in chronic conditions such as cancer, immunodeficiency, and others, increasing expenditure on healthcare activities, coupled with the introduction of advanced recombinant DNA technology for diagnosis and therapeutics are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand worldwide.

According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018, the number of cancer patients is recorded with 18.1 million cases, which is anticipated to increase to 29.5 million cases by the year 2040.

Thereby, the increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic conditions are propelling the demand for Antibody Fragments, which is augmenting the market growth in the near future. In addition, growing investment in R&D activities and the rising number of clinical developments for antibody fragments and related products for serious diseases are the factors that are providing lucrative opportunities for global market growth. However, obstacles associated with the purification of antibody fragments and the imposition of stringent regulatory norms for the approval of antibody fragments hamper market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Antibody Fragments Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growth of regional pharmaceutical industries, availability of R&D funding, and increasing market players across the world. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing focus on the biologics manufacturing sector, rising immunodeficiency diseases and cancer, along with the escalating population.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Albynx

Novartis AG

Genentech, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Lilly

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, Amgen Inc. declared the acquisition of Rodeo Therapeutics- a biopharmaceutical company, for USD 720 million. The aim of this acquisition is to develop small-molecule therapies for regeneration and repair of multiple tissues. In March 2021, Amgen Inc. unveils the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, and its lead candidate, bemarituzumab, for gastric cancer, with around USD 1.9 billion. The objective of this acquisition is to enhance the scope of targeted cancer therapies and immuno-oncology.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

FAB

scFv

sdAb

Others

By Application:

Cancer

Immunodeficiency

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

