Cell Culture Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Wockhardt, Novo Nordisk A/S

Global Cell Culture Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Cell culture is a method of growing cells under controlled conditions, usually outside their natural environment. The cells of interest can then be maintained under carefully monitored conditions after being removed from living tissue. The cell removal from the tissues is performed by mechanical or enzymatic method before cultivation. The surging demand for personalized medicine, rising emphasis on monoclonal antibodies, increasing funding for cell-based research, coupled with the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines are the key factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2019, the global market for personalized medicine market was estimated to be worth around USD 1,980 billion, which is projected to reach USD 2,770 billion by the year 2022.

Consequentially, the thriving demand for personalized medicine is accelerating the growth of the Cell Culture Market. In addition, the increasing demand for 3D cell culture, as well as the launch of advanced cell culture products are presenting various growth prospects for the market expansion in the forthcoming years. However, limitations associated with the production of high-density cell cultures and the high cost of cell biology research are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cell Culture Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, higher investments in cell-based research, along with growing technological advancements. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, growth in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, and strong government support.

Major market players included in this report are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Biocon Ltd

Wockhardt

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Julphar

United Laboratories International Holdings Limited

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer

Recent Developments in the Market:

For instance, in January 2022, BioIVT announced the introduction of the company’s GMP Grade Human AB Serum that is specialized in gene therapy manufacturing.

In October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) unveiled the launched the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) NK-Xpander Medium, which helps in promoting large-scale growth and culture of functional natural killer (NK) cells without or with the usage of feeder cells.

In September 2021, Cytiva proclaims the expansion of its manufacturing capacity for bioprocessing single-use consumables by introducing 3 new manufacturing facilities within ten months.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Consumable, Product, ApplicationApplication, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Consumable:

Media

Sera

Reagents

By Product:

Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Cryostorage Equipment

Biosafety Equipment

Pipetting Instruments

By Application:

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Cancer Research

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

