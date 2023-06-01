Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bariatric surgery is a surgical procedure that is performed on obese people to alter gut hormone levels that is responsible for satiety and hunger, which aids in a new hormonal weight set point. Bariatric Surgery Devices are used to make changes to the digestive system. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the growing prevalence of obesity, coupled with the increasing expenditure on healthcare services is upsurging the market demand across the globe.

According to the Statista report, in 2019, the global minimally invasive surgery market was estimated to value around USD 20.5 billion, which is projected to reach nearly USD 44.04 billion by 2030.

Consequentially, the rising inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth. In addition, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as increasing technological development by the key market players are acts as catalyzing factor that creates opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, changing regulatory framework in the medical devices industry and the lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing economies are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for MIS surgeries, rising healthcare spending, and increasing investment in healthcare facilities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, as well as growing incidences of obesity and diabetes in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Mediflex Surgical Products

Cook Medical LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Standard Bariatrics, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson entered into a partnership agreement with Microsoft to enable the company’s digital surgery solutions.

In October 2021, Spatz Medical Spatz3 Gastric Balloon received US FDA to help in weight loss for adult patients struggling with obesity.

In June 2021, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. announced that the company complete its merger with Obalon Therapeutics. The objective of that merger was to offer opportunities for ReShape to strengthen its portfolio of FDA-approved weight loss solutions and reimbursed virtual care services.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Device Type, Procedure, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

Noninvasive Surgical Devices

By Procedure:

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Mini-gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

