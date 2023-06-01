Calcium Channel Blocker Market Size Is Going To Boom | Abbvie Inc, Alvogen

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Calcium channel blockers are a class of drugs that lower blood pressure by stopping calcium from entering heart and artery cells. Stronger cardiac muscle contractions are caused by calcium. Calcium channel blockers facilitate this by allowing blood arteries to relax, which increases the flow of blood and ensures that the heart receives the necessary amount of oxygen. The market growth is driven by significant factors such as increase in cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for Oral Drugs.

Heart failure is a chronic, incapacitating cardio-renal-metabolic condition that affects at least 60 million people globally, according to a news release published by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH in August 2021.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February.

There is an urgent need for novel treatment alternatives as heart failure prevalence rises. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise due to rising hypertension rates, an increase in hospitals, and government efforts. For instance, the American Hospital Association estimates that there were 6,090 hospitals in the United States as of 2021. According to data updated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in August 2021, more than 700 million people worldwide have untreated hypertension, and as of that year, 1.28 billion people worldwide had hypertension, a sharp increase over the previous few decades. However, lack of skilled professionals’ stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a major market share owing to increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to large number of generic manufacturer and developing healthcare facilities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bausch Health Company Inc.

Abbvie Inc

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

Alvogen

Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC

Covis Pharma BV

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline LLC

Pfizer Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

The FDA approved Norliqva (amlodipine) oral solution in February 2022 to treatment hypertension in adults and children aged 6 and older, as well as to prevent coronary artery disease.

The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received provisional permission in May 2022 for Zydus Worldwide DMCC’s subsidiary to commercialize Selexipag tablets for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Dihydropyridine

Benzothizepine

Phenylalkylamine

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

