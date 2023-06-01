Smart Agriculture Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation

Global Smart Agriculture Market to reach USD 26.62 million by 2027.Global Smart Agriculture Market is valued approximately at USD 13.15 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Smart agriculture refers to managing the farms by using technologies such as IoT, robotics, drones and Artificial intelligence to increase the quantity and quality of products while optimizing the human labor required by production. The global Smart Agriculture market is being driven by increase in agricultural productivity and rapid technological development across the world.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming and increase in public-private funding and partnership, will provide new opportunities for the global Smart Agriculture industry. For instance, according to Indian brand equity foundation, in India, the total food grain production in year 2020 was recorded at around 296.65 million tons which is up by about 11.44 million tons as compared to the production of year 2019 which was 285.21 million tons.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4026

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Also, the government aims to purchase around 42.74 million tons from the central pool in year 2021. As a result, increase in agriculture activities owing to rising population will necessitate the integration of smart technologies in agriculture this propelling the Smart Agriculture industry forward in the future. However, lack of skilled workforce to operate smart agricultural technologies and high investment cost owing to deployment of expensive system in smart agriculture, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global smart agriculture market. Growing government initiatives and regulations to enhance the agriculture industry in the region makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the growing government support and rising awareness among cultivators in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4026

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application:

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse application

Precision farming application, Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4026

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4026

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market

On-demand Wellness Software Market

Orthodontic Consumables Market

Dental Digital X-ray Market

Sports Mouthguard Market

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market

Synthetic Small Molecule API Market

Biphenyl Market

Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

Schizophrenia Drugs Market