Irrigation controllers Market May See a Big Move | Toro (US), Rain Bird (US)

Global Irrigation controllers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% and having the market of USD 841.62 million in 2020. A controller is a key component of an irrigation system that ensures that the right amount of water is applied at the right time to support agricultural production while also achieving the high efficiency needed for water, energy, and chemical usage. Mechanical and electromechanical irrigation timers are also called irrigation controllers. The market is being driven by the growing demand for water conversation and the increased use of modern farming practises. Rapid growth in the lawn and garden equipment market is expected to drive up demand for irrigation controllers. The high cost of installing irrigation controllers and their peripherals, as well as the global decline in farm income, are expected to limit market growth in the near future.

As a result of the fragmented structure of agribusiness, farmers’ ability to invest in irrigation equipment has decreased as a result of high debt, reduced competition, weak cash flow, low investor interest in the sector, and pressure on margins. Transformation in wireless technologies, such as combining Wi-Fi or cloud-based systems in plant canopy and soil moisture sensors to obtain real-time data on field conditions, as well as utilising GPS for the movement tracking of central pivot or linear move machine components, is expected to drive product growth in the forthcoming years.

Since of the large number of lawns, parks, playgrounds, and golf courses in North America, as well as micro-irrigation activities, this area has seen a strong adoption of these devices. The United States leads the way in terms of irrigation controller development in North America, led by Europe. Over the next five years, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing irrigation controllers region. China offers market participants lucrative growth opportunities in the APAC region. With its increasing population, China is putting a strain on its natural resources, and some regions are experiencing severe water shortages. One of the main drivers of irrigation controller demand in this country is the development of vertical forests.

The key Irrigation Controllers players who are contributing to the global market’s growth include:

Valmont Industries (US)

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Toro (US)

Hunter Industries (US)

Rain Bird (US)

Hydro Point Data Systems (US)

Netafim (Israel)

Calsense (US)

Glacon (Israel)

Rachio (US)

The study’s goal is to outline market size for various segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next 8 years. The report is indented to include both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the business at each of the study’s region and countries . Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about critical aspects such as driving factors and challenges that can outline the market’s long-term growth. Furthermore, the report will include information on market opportunities in small markets for stakeholders to speculate on, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and key players’ product offering. The following are the detailed segments and sub-segments to the market square measures:

Based on Type

– Weather-based

– Sensor-based

Based on Product

– Smart controllers

– Tap timers

– Basic controllers

Based on Application

– Non-agriculture

o Sports ground/golf course

o Residential

o Others (Pastures, parks, school or university campuses, industrial commercial buildings, and cemeteries)

– Agriculture

o Open field

? Cereals & grains

? Oilseeds & pulses

? Fruits & vegetables

? Others (sugarcane, tea, coffee, turf, forage, and ornamental crops)

o Controlled environment agriculture

Based on Irrigation Type

– Drip/trickle

– Sprinkler

Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

