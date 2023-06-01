Global Automated 3D Printing Market Future of Market Size: Skyrocketing to New Heights | 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, Additive Industries B.V

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Global Automated 3D Printing Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global automated 3D printing market will reach $10,956.1 million by 2030, growing by 35.2% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the low cost of production, accuracy, and capacities for increased production from more advanced automated 3D printing workflow and automated manufacturing-related functionalities.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 82 figures, this 176-page report ?Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2022-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

3D Systems Corporation

3Dprinteros

ABB Ltd.

Additive Industries B.V.

Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited

Authentise Inc.

Autonomous Manufacturing Ltd.

Carbon Inc.

Coobx AG

DWS Systems

Dyemansion Gmbh

EnvisionTEC US LLC (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Farleygreene Ltd.

Formlabs Inc.

GE Additive (Concept Laser Inc.)

Manufacturing Technology Centre

Materialise NV

PostProcess Technologies Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solukon Maschinenbau Gmbh

Stratasys Ltd.

Structo Pte. Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Universal Robots A/S

Voodoo Manufacturing Inc.

Based on Offering

? Hardware

o 3D Printers

o Robots

o Other Hardware

? Software

? Service

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

Based on Printing Material

? Automated Polymer AM

? Automated Metal AM

? Other Automated AM

By Process

? Material Handling

? Automated Production

? Part Handling

? Post Processing

? Multiprocessing

By Industrial Vertical

? Automotive

? Aerospace & Defense

? Healthcare

? Consumer Goods & Electronics

? Industrial Manufacturing

? Power & Energy

? Other Verticals

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Offering, Process and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

Research Objectives: This section outlines the overall goals of the research study, including the research questions and hypotheses that will be addressed.

Research Design: This section describes the overall research design, including the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).

Data Collection: This section outlines the process used to collect data, including the sources of data (primary, secondary), the data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and the data collection procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).

Data Analysis: This section describes the analytical methods used to analyze the data, such as statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Limitations: This section outlines the limitations of the study, including any potential biases, sources of error, or limitations in the data.

Ethical Considerations: This section describes any ethical considerations that were taken into account during the research process, such as obtaining informed consent from participants, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing any potential harm to participants.

