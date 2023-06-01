Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Navigating the Future of Market Size: Key Insights and Strategies | Gazprom Neft PJSC, Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific artificial intelligence (AI) in oil & gas market will grow by 13.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $14,910.8 million over 2023-2032, driven by the need to reduce production and maintenance cost, the rising demand for safety and security standards, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in oil & gas industry, and the high investments and fast innovation in AI implementation. Highlighted with 29 tables and 42 figures, this 103-page report ?Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market 2022-2032 by Component (Hardware, Software & Solutions, Services), Operation (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Production Planning, Material Movement, Field Services, Quality Control), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific artificial intelligence (AI) in oil & gas market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify artificial intelligence (AI) in oil & gas market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Operation, Application, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Accenture PLC

C3.AI Inc.

China Petrochemical Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (USM Business Systems, Inc.)

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Neudax

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Based on Component

? Hardware

? Software & Solutions

? Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Based on Operation

? Upstream

? Midstream

? Downstream

By Application

? Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

? Production Planning

? Material Movement

? Field Services

? Quality Control

? Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Operation and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

Research Objectives: This section outlines the overall goals of the research study, including the research questions and hypotheses that will be addressed.

Research Design: This section describes the overall research design, including the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).

Data Collection: This section outlines the process used to collect data, including the sources of data (primary, secondary), the data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and the data collection procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).

Data Analysis: This section describes the analytical methods used to analyze the data, such as statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Limitations: This section outlines the limitations of the study, including any potential biases, sources of error, or limitations in the data.

Ethical Considerations: This section describes any ethical considerations that were taken into account during the research process, such as obtaining informed consent from participants, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing any potential harm to participants.

