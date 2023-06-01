North America Hyperscale Data Center Market Power of Anticipation: Preparing for the Future of Market Size | Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton, Facebook, Google

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “North America Hyperscale Data Center Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America hyperscale data center market is projected to grow by 17.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $146,167.8 million by 2032, driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increasing business operational needs, surging adoption of cloud technology, rising data center technology spending and rising need for decreasing in the capital and operational expenditure, and the rapid growth in the number of IoT devices. Highlighted with 32 tables and 70 figures, this 143-page report ?North America Hyperscale Data Center Market 2022-2032 by Component (Solution, Service), Infrastructure Type (IT, Electrical, Mechanical, General), Data Center Size (Small and Medium-sized, Large), Industry Vertical, User Type (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America hyperscale data center market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify hyperscale data center market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center, Industry Vertical, User Type, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Caterpillar

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cummins

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton

Facebook

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Legrand

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Rittal, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Stulz

Vertiv

Based on Component

? Solution

o Computer Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network Devices

o Security Devices

o Software

? Service

o Installation & Deployment

o Monitoring Services

o Maintenance & Support

Based on Infrastructure Type

? IT Infrastructure

o Server Infrastructure

o Storage Infrastructure

o Network Infrastructure

? Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches & Switchgears

o Power Distribution Units

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

? Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

? General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Engineering & Building Design

o Fire Detection & Suppression

o Physical Security

o DCIM/BMS Solutions

By Data Center Size

? Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

? Large Data Centers

By Industry Vertical

? BFSI

? Healthcare & Life Sciences

? IT & Telecom

? Energy & Utilities

? Entertainment & Media

? Manufacturing

? Consumer Goods & Retail

? Government & Public Sector

? Other Industry Verticals

By User Type

? Cloud Providers

? Colocation Providers

? Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Infrastructure Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

