Asia Pacific Intelligent Pigging Market Accelerating Growth with Future Market Size: Strategies and Tactics | Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., Intertek Group, LIN SCAN

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Asia Pacific Intelligent Pigging Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific intelligent pigging market will grow by 6.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $2,147.9 million over 2023-2032, driven by the thriving oil and gas industry, the rapid growth in pipeline infrastructure, stringent safety regulations of governments, and the rising incorporation of advanced automation technology.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 38 figures, this 90-page report ?Asia Pacific Intelligent Pigging Market 2022-2032 by Technology (MFL, UT, Caliper), Application, Pipeline Type (Gas, Oil, Chemicals), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific intelligent pigging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify intelligent pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application and Pipeline Type, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Corrosion Control Engineering

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

Intertek Group

LIN SCAN

NDT Asia Pacific Services Ltd.

Penspen Limited

Romstar Group

Rosen Group

SGS SA

Based on Technology,

? Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

? Ultrasonic Test (UT)

? Caliper

Based on Application

? Crack and Leak Detection

? Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

? Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

? Other Applications

By Pipeline Type

? Gas Pipelines

? Oil Pipelines

? Chemicals Pipelines

? Other Pipeline Types

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Technology, Application and Pipeline Type over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

