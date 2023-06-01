Europe Digital Payments Market Power of Multivariate Analysis: Techniques for Analyzing Complex Data Sets | Amazon Payments Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Apple Inc., Fiserv Inc

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Europe Digital Payments Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Europe digital payments market was valued at $321.4 billion in 2022 and will grow by 14.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by government initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, progressive changes in regulatory frameworks, better customer experience, high proliferation of smartphones enabling M-commerce growth, increase in E-commerce sales, and the growing internet penetration. Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1393

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 60 figures, this 120-page report Europe Digital Payments Market 2022-2032 by Component (Solutions, Services), Mode of Payment (POS, Banking Cards, Digital Wallet, Net Banking, Crypto Payments, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe digital payments market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1393

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital payments market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Mode of Payment, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Alipay.com Co., Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Payments Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)

Mobiamo Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Paytm (One97 Communications limited)

Square Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wordplay Inc. (Fidelity National Information Services)

Based on Component,

Solutions

o Payment Gateway Solutions

o Payment Processing Solutions

o Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

o Transaction Risk Management

o Application Program Interface

o Other Solutions

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Based on Mode of Payment

Point of Sale (POS)

Banking Cards

Digital Wallet

Net Banking

Crypto Payments

Other Modes of Payment

By Deployment Type

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Other Industry Verticals

Get a Sample Copy of the Latest Research report 2023 before the purchase at: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1393

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Mode of Payment, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

Research Objectives: This section outlines the overall goals of the research study, including the research questions and hypotheses that will be addressed.

Research Design: This section describes the overall research design, including the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).

Data Collection: This section outlines the process used to collect data, including the sources of data (primary, secondary), the data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and the data collection procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).

Data Analysis: This section describes the analytical methods used to analyze the data, such as statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Limitations: This section outlines the limitations of the study, including any potential biases, sources of error, or limitations in the data.

Ethical Considerations: This section describes any ethical considerations that were taken into account during the research process, such as obtaining informed consent from participants, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing any potential harm to participants.

Request full Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1393

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Platform Screen Door System Market

Power Electronics Market

Speaker Market

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market

Sports Gun Market

String Inverter Market

Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service Market

Vegan Ice Cream Market

Gummy Vitamins Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market