Enterprise Data Integration Market Key Segments, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2031

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau report that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent, as compared to the same period in 2022. An increase of $49.5 billion or 10.8% was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Numerous risks could further derail what is now a precarious recovery. Among them is, in particular, the possibility of stubbornly high global inflation accompanied by tepid growth, reminiscent of the stagflation of the 1970s. This could eventually result in a sharp tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies to rein in inflation, lead to surging borrowing costs, and possibly culminate in financial stress in some emerging market and developing economies. A forceful and wide-ranging policy response is required by policy makers in these economies and the global community to boost growth, bolster macroeconomic frameworks, reduce financial vulnerabilities, provide support to vulnerable population groups, and attenuate the long-term impacts of the global shocks of recent years.

This Report covers the manufacturer data, including: sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, application segment, channel segment etc. historic data period is from 2017-2022, the forecast data from 2023-2028.

