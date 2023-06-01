Organ on a chip Market Size May See A Big Move | BiomimX SRL, Hurel Corporation

Global Organ-on-a-chip Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The term “multi-channel 3D microfluidic cell culture chip” is also used to describe an organ-on-a-chip. It is a kind of artificial organ that mimics the motions, functions, and physiological reactions of whole organs and organ systems.

The organ-on-chip is roughly the size of an AA battery, and because of its transparency, scientists can observe the cellular and molecular functioning, behavior, and reaction of the organ. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing investment by major companies in organ-on-a-chip research & development, growing demand for drug screening with organs-on-a-chips and development of new solutions to treat pulmonary diseases.

The FDA announced a multi-year research and development partnership with Emulate Inc. on April 11, 2017, to test the company’s “Organs-on-Chips” technology in facilities at the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition of the agency. Furthermore, a projected 10 million persons globally contracted tuberculosis (TB) in 2020, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Tuberculosis Report, which was updated in October 2021, mentioned that 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men have tuberculosis. TB occurs in all nations and among all age groups. Additionally, according to the same report, 86% of all new TB cases in 2020 were found in the 30 countries with the highest TB burden. Two-thirds of the total are made up of eight nations, with India leading the list, followed by China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. However, complexity of Organ-on-chip models stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Organ-on-a-chip Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share and expected to register at fastest growth rate owing to increase in toxicological testing of chemicals on the different types of organ cell and availability of a wide range of services offered by major players.

Major market players included in this report are:

BiomimX SRL

Altis Biosystems

Hurel Corporation

Emulate Inc.

AxoSim Inc.

InSphero AG

Elveflow

Hesperos

Bi/ond

Recent Developments in the Market:

AIM Biotech introduced a contract research service in March 2021 that utilizes its organ-on-a-chip technology to accelerate and enhance medication discovery and development. This accelerated the market under study’s expansion even further.

Emulate improved its intestinal organ-on-a-chip in May 2022 to study inflammatory bowel disease.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Organ, Application, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organ:

Liver

Heart

Lung

Other Organ Types

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

By End user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

