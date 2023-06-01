Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Abbvie Inc., Zimmer Biomet

Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 207 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Body parts can be repaired, replaced, changed, or rebuilt using plastic surgery. Except for the central nervous system, any part of the body may be operated on, including the face, skin, musculoskeletal system, breast, and others.

The two primary surgical specialties of plastic surgeons are cosmetic and reconstructive. The aim of cosmetic surgery is to enhance one’s appearance. Reconstruction is the act of repairing or rebuilding something when it has been destroyed or damaged. New Technologies in Plastic Surgery, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in minimally invasive surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth during the years.

The World Population Ageing 2020 Highlights predict that 727 million people would be 65 or older worldwide in 2020. By 2050, it is anticipated that this population would have more than doubled to almost 1.5 billion people. Globally, the elderly population is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16.0 percent in 2050. The market will rise throughout the projected period as a result of factors like increased plastic surgery rates, rising awareness of various surgical techniques, and technological innovation. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report 2021 states that around 10,129,528 surgical operations were carried out globally, which is projected to contribute to the market segment’s growth. However, lack of training to the end users and Stringent regulatory environment stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market share owing to favorable reimbursement policies and plastic surgery instruments market. However, Asia Pacific is recorded to be the fastest growing region due to rise in awareness about reconstructive or plastic surgeries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Abbvie Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Smith & Nephew Plc

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Coloplast Group

Stryker Corp.

Hologic Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Tekno Surgical introduced its Wexler Surgical line in May 2022. This line focuses on single-use and instrument care products as well as titanium and stainless-steel surgical clamps, forceps, needle holders, scissors, retractors, diamond knives, dilators, speculums, cannulas, hooks, and spatulas.

In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. became the first firm to get 510(k) approval for the ROSA ONE Spine System for robotically assisted minimally invasive and complicated spine procedures, bolstering the company’s wide-ranging product line-up.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Instrument Type, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Instrument Type:

Disposable Instruments

Reusable Instruments

By End-user:

Small Clinics

Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals

Large Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

