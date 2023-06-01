Human Reproductive Technologies Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | CooperSurgical, Inc., AbbVie Inc.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market is valued approximately at USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Human Reproductive Technologies assist couples having trouble with pregnancy or infertility issues etc. It includes prognostics, contraception, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), and same-sex procreation. The Human Reproductive Technologies market is expanding because of factors such as decreasing birth rate and delayed family planning.

According to the National Vital Statistics System, the preliminary number of births in the United States in 2018 was 3,788,235, a 2% decrease from 2017 and the lowest number of births in 32 years.

Thus , with the decreasing birth rate the market is expected to grow in the forecast period Whereas, the rising infertility and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, limited insurance coverage hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest revenue, owing to the rising infertility rates due to obesity, changing lifestyles, and rising age conceptions. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing awareness about reproductive technologies, growing adoption of western lifestyle and rising healthcare spending.

Major market players included in this report are:

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AbbVie Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Merck KGaA

Genea Limited

Ivftech

Bayer AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022- Genea Limited (Genea) is acquired by Liverpool Partners Pty Ltd (LVP). Both companies supply fertility services including IVF across Perth, Sidney, and Melbourne. Fertility services include a range of services, such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), egg-freezing, Ovulation Induction (OI), Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), and frozen or fresh embryo transfer.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Reproductive Technology:

Infertility Drugs

Contraceptive

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

