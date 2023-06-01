Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Bavarian Nordic, Chimerix Inc

Global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 78.34 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The monkeypox virus, a species of the Orthopoxviral genus in the family Poxviridae, is the culprit behind monkeypox. The monkeypox vaccines employed in the smallpox eradication operation also offered protection from that disease. The Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment market is expanding because of factors such an as Increase in the prevalence of monkeypox infection, and high government initiatives to combat outbreaks of monkeypox. However, Side effects associated with the vaccine and treatment may halt market growth.

For instance, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are estimated to be 31,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide through August 9, 2022, of which 31,425 are in nations that have never previously reported monkeypox.

While there are 375 nations where monkeypox has previously been documented. Additionally, it was discovered that between April and June 2022, 98% of the monkeypox infections in 16 nations worldwide were in males who have sex with men and LGBT groups, per a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Thus, the rising prevalence of monkey pox disease across the globe is catering for the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising technological advancement in the development of vaccines and rising government initiatives for research and activities are creating lucrative growth in the market. However, the side effects of the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America holds the highest share in the year 2021 owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of disease, and rising government investment in research and development is anticipated to provide lucrative growth in the market. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest region owing to factors such as rising number of monkeypox infections and increasing research and development for developing vaccines driving the growth of market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Chimerix Inc

Emergent

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Emcure Pharma Company

Jinan Jinda Pharmaceutical Chemistry Co., Ltd

Reliance Life Sciences

Haffkine Institute for training research and testing

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Bavarian Nordic A/S announced the contract of 2.5 million doses of an additional order of JYNNEOS from the U.S.

In Aug 2022, the tecovirimat (oral) by SIGA was licenced by the U.K. for the management of monkeypox and other indications in adults and children with body weights greater than 13 kg. The medication has also been given the go-ahead to treat monkeypox sickness in other European nations.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Gender, Route of Administration, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vaccine

Drugs

Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG)

By Gender:

Male

Female

Others

Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectables

By End Use:

Hospitals

Specialty ClinicsOthers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

