Ophthalmic Knives Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | Core Surgical, Omnilens

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market is valued at approximately USD 302.2 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Ophthalmic Knives are specialized medical tools utilized to perform eye surgeries and in treatment of ocular emergencies, such as retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage, retinoblastoma surgery, and pars plana lensectomy among others. These knives are engineered to perform deep, fine, and precision cuts during ophthalmic surgical procedures to reduce the surgical footprint. The growing incidences of ophthalmic diseases and increasing adoption of surgical procedures to treat Ophthalmic diseases as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the growth of the Global Ophthalmic Knives market.

According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates – as of 2020, an estimated 20.5 million (17.2%) American citizens aged 40 years and older have cataract in one or both eyes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6280

In addition, an estimated 2.95 million American Citizens aged 40 years and older are affected by age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and an additional 7.3 million citizens are at higher risk of developing AMD. Moreover, as per The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), UK – as of 2020, globally an estimated 285 million people are living with sight loss, out of this around 39 million people are blind, and 246 million people are partially sighted. In addition, uncorrected refractive error and cataracts are the leading causes of sight loss worldwide. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and rising geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospectus for the Global Ophthalmic Knives Market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness towards eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals in low- & medium-income countries as well as high costs associated with reusable ophthalmic knives impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ophthalmic Knives Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to factors such as growing prevalence of eye disorders and diseases as well presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and growing healthcare sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ophthalmic Solution

Core Surgical

Omnilens

SafeOps

Micromed International

Mani, Inc.

Kanchan Eye Instruments

Bausch Health (Storz Opthalmic Instrument)

Diamatrix Ltd

HAI Labs, Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6280

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, USA based Katena Products acquired Illinois, USA based Ophthalmic Instrument Maker Asico. The company offers different surgical instruments in its portfolio including stainless steel and titanium instruments, single-use cannulas and blades, and diamond knives. This acquisition would strengthen Katena’s ophthalmic surgical portfolio

In February 2022, Corza Medical announced acquisition of Katena Products Inc. to complement its surgical instruments portfolio. Katena is a leader in ophthalmic products used in cataract, glaucoma, and corneal surgeries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design:

Straight Knives

Crescent Knives

Slit Knives

MVR Knives

Others

By Product:

Reusable Ophthalmic Knives

Disposable Ophthalmic Knives

By Application:

Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6280

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6280

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Animal Husbandry Market

Smart Greenhouse Market

Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market

Aerospace Titanium Machining Market

Remote Sensing Services Market

Drone Analytics Market

Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market

Soldier Modernization Market

Winglets Market

Signals Intelligence Market