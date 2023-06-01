Dental Simulator Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental

Global Dental Simulator Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. The dental simulator is an artificial mouth device that is used to demonstrate and teach proper oral care procedures. The dental simulator imitates both hard and soft oral tissues, along with present proper clinical diagnosis & treatment with the help of virtual reality (VR). This device assists in the training of students and professionals in the field of dentistry. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, and high adoption of dental digital teaching platforms by various schools, coupled with the increasing requirements for implementing simulation-based training in dental practices are driving the market growth across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2000, the population aged 60 years and above was recorded at 605 million. Also, it is anticipated that the number of geriatric people constantly increase and reached 2 billion by the year 2050.

In addition, the rising number of dental emergencies, as well as introducion of various technologically advanced solutions with better features by various leading companies in the industry, are presenting various lucrative prospects for market growth in the impending years. However, the stringent regulatory rules & regulations stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Simulator Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing healthcare IT expenditure, along with the rising usage of technologically advanced models in dental schools. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of dental tools manufacturing facilities, and increasing inclination towards simulation studies in dental practices.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dentsply Sirona

Nissin Dental Products Inc.

KaVo Dental

HRV Simulation

Navadha Enterprises

VOXEL-MAN

Image Navigation

Tangshan UMG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Dental Art S.p.A.

3Shape A/S

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Dentsply Sirona announced its partnership with the University of Toulouse in France, to introduce the company’s simulation units as preclinical laboratory equipment.

In March 2021, Universal Simulation UK (Uni Sim)- a healthcare simulation company declared the launch of its portable haptic and VR simulator for dentists. The product is designed to assist learners who are unable to physically be at the university or quarantined to carry on their practicing patient treatments virtually.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Application, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Dental Training & Education

Treatment Planning

By End-use:

Dental Schools

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

