Kombucha Continues to Trend! TCI Received the Golden Award at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions

TAIPEI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty and anti-aging have become a global trend. In May 2023, TCI (tt 8436) won gold, silver, and a bronze award at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions for its three exclusive ingredient formulas: Probio-Kombu black tea, Mango Unripe Fruit Extract, and the probiotics Latilactobacillus sakei TCI147. The Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions is known as one of the "Top Three Invention Exhibitions in the World," TCI repeatedly receiving the awards proved the Company's strong R&D capabilities which has opened up the global markets for its supplement ODM business.

Kombucha has become popular in the healthcare tea drink market in America, Europe, and Asia. TCI carefully selects the top black tea from Pingtung, Taiwan, and combines it with exclusive functional SCOBY strain. TCI uses the patented fermentation technology to refine the nutrients and enhance the antioxidant power to create a sweet and sour-tasting Probio-Kombu black tea. After HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography) analysis, it is found that Probio-Kombu black tea is rich in organic acids and various efficacy compounds, which help slow down skin aging and won the gold award for TCI at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions.

Another award-winning special formula, the unripe mango fruit, is carefully selected and extracted by TCI's special bioresource data mining technology. The efficacy ingredient, Mangiferin, is extracted at high temperatures. In vitro trials have shown that Mango unripe fruit can inhibit 60.3% of AGEs (Advanced Glycation End Products) production and prevent the skin aging. In addition, Lactobacillus sakei TCI147 possesses the ability to produce spermidine, which can promote cellular autophagy and has the potential for anti-aging and skin beauty effects. These two exclusive formulas won the silver and bronze awards, respectively.

TCI's exclusive bioresource data mining technology, combined with the AI automated management platform and bigdata analytics, constantly explores new sources to find new raw materials. The three exclusive formulas awarded this time have already been developed into more than 60 products for customers in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, TCI will continue to focus on the research and development of new raw materials and formulas in the future to continuously improve business competitiveness, expand the business globally, and bring a deal of global respect among Taiwan's biotechnology industry.

