HDMI shows off 8K video resolution at COMPUTEX Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sizeable crowd gathered on the fourth floor of COMPUTEX Taipei on Thursday (June 1) to witness the rollout of two new HDMI video cables, "premium" and "ultra," which deliver the latest 8K video resolution.

8K is the successor to 4K, and refers to a display resolution that has a width of approximately 8,000 pixels, the highest resolution available on consumer electronic products like digital cameras, TVs, and internet streaming platforms.

"Most people don’t know what 8K looks like. It’s like looking at beautiful scenery, and when you see it for yourself, it will be very impactful," said HDMI Licensing Administrator President and CEO Rob Tobias.

"Many people don’t realize that 8K content already exists. YouTube has been offering 8K since 2014. And many movie studios are already using it."

Tobias said the rollout of 8K was to take place during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but the onset of COVID delayed the launch. He added the subsequent post-COVID downturn in consumer electronics further slowed the 8K standard's adoption.

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) became the standard for audio-visual (AV) display connectors in 2007, when displays moved from CRT technology to digital displays. Seven leading electronics companies — Hitachi, Panasonic, Philips, Silicon Image, Sony, Thomson, and Toshiba — came together to support the HDMI standard by placing such connectors in their products, later creating the HDMI Forum and HDMI Licensing Administrator.



An on-site demonstration of 8K resolution. (HDMI Licensing Administrator photo)

HDMI Licensing Administrator Chief Technology Officer Jeff Park led a simple demonstration of the latest 8K video technology along with an overview of consumer electronics that are already 8K compatible. Park demonstrated a digital camera hooked up to a Samsung Neo QLED TV, which provided incredible image clarity.

"The 8K ecosystem is already here. You can buy all of the products we are displaying, such as a flat-screen TV, digital camera, Yamaha AVR, HDMI switch, a source device for digital signage, and an XBOX, which runs about US$500 (NT$15,000)," said Park.

As an avid gamer, Park said that video quality and especially video refresh rates are crucial to a good gaming experience. "8K-compatible cameras are currently being paired with AI to search for small cracks in bridges and roads that can be identified for repair. There are also medical and architectural uses."

Widespread adoption of 8K will mean more business for the HDMI Licensing Administrator, which will see more applications for use through its verification banner program. The company receives a licensing royalty for use of the HDMI standard and also undertakes extensive testing to ensure that all connectors and cables meet the most rigorous standards.

HDMI cable vendors offering 8K compatible products in the market include: Austere, Rocketfish, Jupiter, and Monster. Each company that meets verification standards is given a QR code that is placed on the packaging and can be scanned and verified.

Counterfeit products also exist in the market, including cables and connectors that have not been tested or licensed by HDMI.

"We want to protect the brand," said Tobias. "If consumers buy a cable with our brand, they expect it to work. Counterfeit products may not work. We encourage the public to report counterfeit products and whenever we get a report, we will take action. This can include lawsuits, police raids, and seizing goods at the border."

HDMI connectors are also returning to laptop computers. This comes after years of dependence upon USB-C ports which frequently require a dongle to connect to a display monitor. Consumer frustration with dongles has led laptop makers to return HDMI ports to many laptop computer models.