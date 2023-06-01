Chinese YouTuber furious over suggestion he use Taiwan passport to visit US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video showing a Chinese YouTuber raging at a Taiwanese netizen who suggested he use a Taiwan passport to visit the U.S. after his visa was rejected has gone viral.

The Great Translation Movement Twitter account posted the video Wednesday of Zhang YuFeng, who reviews computer technology and games under handle Akila Zhang (@电丸科技AK). He was livestreaming when a viewer named Orange Cat made the suggestion.

Zhang cursed at Orange Cat and said Taiwan belongs to China. He wrongly claimed that the Taiwan passport does not have the word Taiwan on it and told the viewer to change it.

China Digital Times reported that Zhang later posted that Taiwan is the "dog of the U.S." and Taiwanese passports are "just travel documents."

He said he had lived in the U.S. for years and his visa rejection was "very special." He told Orange Cat: "Stop showing your lower limit. Your ignorance is truly terrifying."

British consulting firm Henley & Partners ranked Taiwan as having the 35th most powerful passport in the world in January, well ahead of China at 64th.