Canadian Chamber of Commerce Taiwan announces Canada Day 2023

National day celebration will feature live music, international food, other activities

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/06/01 17:32
Canada Day celebration will take place on July 1. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (CCCT) on Thursday (June 1) announced the 16th annual Canada Day, which will be held on July 1, 2023.

The event is the largest celebration outside of Canada, according to CCCT Chairman Brandon Thompson, and marks the anniversary of Canadian Confederation which occurred on July 1, 1867.

Thompson said: “This is an amazing event that really brings out the entire community. That’s what we really want to focus on. We’re celebrating our birth home and our adoptive home.”

He added that the special day is not just for Canadians. “It’s for everybody who’s an honorary Canadian that day…It’s a day when we celebrate community, family,” he said.

The director said Canadians in Taiwan are “so very lucky” to celebrate their national day in Taipei, Taiwan.

Acting Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Director Ed Jager emphasized that the event is not solely for Canadians. “It’s a Canada-Taiwan event. That means that it’s not just Canadians that we’re inviting there, we want lots of people there,” Jager said.

“Canada Day is a great opportunity for us to underline how important the Canada-Taiwan relationship is. How close we are as people, how strong our relationships are, and this is going to be a great party,” he added.

The event will be held at Taipei Hakka Cultural Park from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. It will feature live music and 12 food vendors selling international cuisine. There will also be many activities, including ice hockey, a bouncing castle, face painting, and a poutine eating contest.
Canada
Canada Day
Taiwan
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Taiwan
Canadian Trade Office in Taipei

