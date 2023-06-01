Ximending visitor center opens in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers to Ximending, a hub for entertainment and shopping in Taipei, now have a place to rest and make inquiries with the inauguration of a new visitor center on Wednesday (May 31).

Located in Wanhua District and a four-minute’s walk from the MRT Ximen Station, the facility is a four-story glass building that provides services from tourist assistance to police. At the proposal of a local society, the project transformed a derelict property into a sleek building and took five years to be complete, according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

Greenness permeates the building, along with decorations that seek to bring out the historical and cultural characteristics of the community. People can find travel information, mobile charging stations, water dispensers, luggage lockers, lactation rooms, gender-friendly restrooms, and even basic tools for bicycle repair, said the department.

At the opening ceremony, Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) shared his fond memories during his school days in Ximending, where he relished shopping for model toys, seeing movies, and having specialty snacks, wrote CNA. He hopes this new facility will help accommodate the needs of international visitors amid the post-pandemic boom in tourism.

Ximending is a draw for young people for its richness in elements like cosplay, street dancing, and events featuring pop stars, per Travel Taipei, a government-run website. The visitor center will in the coming weeks hold raffles promising prizes from food vouchers to the Taipei Fun Pass, an unlimited pass for travel rides and access to a host of attractions in northern Taiwan.

Taipei currently has 11 tourist information centers, including ones at the Taipei Main Station, Maokong Gondola’s Maokong Station, Dadaocheng, and a number of MRT stations.

Ximending Visitor Center

Opening Hours: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 45, Hanzhong Street, Wanhua District, Taipei

Phone Number: 02-2388-5255



Ximending Visitor Center. (Taipei City Government photos)