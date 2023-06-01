Taiwan says 'extreme pressure' from China preventing name change of Fiji office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's foreign ministry said Thursday (June 1) it has not changed the name of its representative office in Fiji because of "extreme pressure" from China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in March that Fiji had agreed to restore the name "Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) of the Republic of Fiji" and diplomatic privileges for the office. This would be achieved through Fiji's Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Act 1971.

Although the wording has been changed on the Taiwan representative office's website, the office's signage in Suva still has not been changed. Ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said Fiji came under "extreme pressure" after the announcement, according to SET News.

Liu said Taiwan is negotiating with Fiji and will provide more information later.

China forced Fiji to change the office's name to "Taipei Trade Office in Fiji" in 2018. Taiwan said it had worked for years to restore the previous name, which it had used after 1971, when Taiwan first established a representative office in Fiji.

Sitiveni Rabuka from the People's Alliance has led Fiji since December 2022. Taiwan said the new government in Suva recognized its contributions to Fiji in agriculture, fisheries, health, education, and training.

It said Fiji decided in March to revoke the previous decision and restore the office's name and privileges. The ministry thanked Fiji for the changes and called it "an important like-minded partner of Taiwan for cooperation in the Pacific region."

China condemned any attempts to create "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas" after the announcement.