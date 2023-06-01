Get Ready for the Summer’s Hottest Sale With iShopChangi

Get the holidays off to a flying start this June as iShopChangi ushers in the summer with irresistible deals to indulge in. Enjoy over 60% off in sitewide discounts, on top of the hottest deals from your favourite brands this GSS!

6.6 Flash Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 7 June 2023

Code

Description

66GSS12

12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50

66GSS20

20% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$150

66TECH

10% off^ min. spend S$700, capped at S$100



Great Beauty & Electronic Sale (For Non-Travellers)

Beauty: From 8 - 16 June 2023

Electronic: From 17 - 25 June 2023

Code

Description

GSS15

15% off* min. spend S$300, capped at S$70

GSS18

18% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

GSSTECH

8% off^ min. spend S$700, capped at S$80

Great Wines & Spirits Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 26 June - 4 July 2023

Code

Description

GSS15

15% off* min. spend S$300, capped at S$70

GSS18

18% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150



Summer’s Hottest Sale (For Travellers)

From 28 April - 31 July 2023

Code

Description

SUMMER10

10% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50

SUMMER12

12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$80. (Note: Valid from 26 May – 4 June 2023)

SUMMER15

15% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$150



