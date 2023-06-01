Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s Academia Sinica signs mRNA agreement with Moderna

Cooperation will benefit local research, mRNA creativity contest to be launched

  628
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/01 15:58
Taiwan's Academia Sinica and Moderna cooperate on mRNA projects. 

Taiwan's Academia Sinica and Moderna cooperate on mRNA projects.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academia Sinica signed a letter of intent with COVID-19 vaccine producer Moderna Thursday (June 1) to promote the development of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.

The three-way agreement between Taiwan’s top academic body, ModernaTX of the United States, and Moderna Taiwan will ensure that Taiwanese researchers have access to the latest international biomedical developments, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The five-year project will incorporate the biotechnology achievements and medicinal R&D from both sides, according to Academia Sinica. They will set up a platform to exchange views on joint R&D, assist with the development of advanced techniques, and promote international cooperation.

Academia Sinica started developing its own mRNA COVID vaccine in 2020, with small-scale production scheduled to launch next year, the university said. Moderna named Taiwan as the first country in Asia for the import of its vaccines and the only Asian country participating in a clinical trial to test its flu vaccine, per RTI.

One of the first items following the signing of the letter of intent was the launch of an mRNA creativity contest on June 9. The winning individuals or teams in different categories will each receive a research fund of NT$500,000 (US$16,000) and assistance from Moderna in developing their ideas.
Moderna
mRNA
Academia Sinica
vaccines
COVID-19
biotechnology

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19 origin not important, mitigating future risk is: Former WHO expert
COVID-19 origin not important, mitigating future risk is: Former WHO expert
2023/06/01 12:41
Fourth Omicron wave causes spike in Taiwan COVID cases
Fourth Omicron wave causes spike in Taiwan COVID cases
2023/05/23 20:31
Taiwan bid to join WHA fails despite international support
Taiwan bid to join WHA fails despite international support
2023/05/23 16:18
F-16V deliveries to Taiwan postponed until late 2024
F-16V deliveries to Taiwan postponed until late 2024
2023/05/03 18:45
US military more likely than China to shift dial on Taiwan independence
US military more likely than China to shift dial on Taiwan independence
2023/05/02 17:24