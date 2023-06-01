Taiwan’s Academia Sinica signs mRNA agreement with Moderna

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academia Sinica signed a letter of intent with COVID-19 vaccine producer Moderna Thursday (June 1) to promote the development of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.

The three-way agreement between Taiwan’s top academic body, ModernaTX of the United States, and Moderna Taiwan will ensure that Taiwanese researchers have access to the latest international biomedical developments, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The five-year project will incorporate the biotechnology achievements and medicinal R&D from both sides, according to Academia Sinica. They will set up a platform to exchange views on joint R&D, assist with the development of advanced techniques, and promote international cooperation.

Academia Sinica started developing its own mRNA COVID vaccine in 2020, with small-scale production scheduled to launch next year, the university said. Moderna named Taiwan as the first country in Asia for the import of its vaccines and the only Asian country participating in a clinical trial to test its flu vaccine, per RTI.

One of the first items following the signing of the letter of intent was the launch of an mRNA creativity contest on June 9. The winning individuals or teams in different categories will each receive a research fund of NT$500,000 (US$16,000) and assistance from Moderna in developing their ideas.