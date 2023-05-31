Europe's top football stadiums

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is still a newcomer among Europe's major stadiums: it only opened in 2019. Named after Hungarian soccer idol Ferenc Puská... The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is still a newcomer among Europe's major stadiums: it only opened in 2019. Named after Hungarian soccer idol Ferenc Puskás, the stadium is the country's largest public building. It was a venue for the 2021 UEFA European Football Championship and will now be used for the UEFA Europa League final on May 31. It can hold up to 67,215 spectators.