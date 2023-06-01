COVID-19 origin not important, mitigating future risk is: Former WHO expert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former WHO expert who led the global response to SARS in 2003 says that focusing on the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak is not important, but preparing for the next pandemic is.

Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine David Heymann spoke to Taiwan News on May 29, and said it is true that the last three outbreaks of SARS occurred from laboratory accidents in Singapore, Taiwan, and China, but no one knows what caused the 2019 outbreak in China. “It's not really important,” he said.

Heymann said the focus should be on mitigating risk factors that cause outbreaks, and there are two things that need to be done. First: “China needs to do a better job of preventing the emergence (of infectious diseases) that occur in markets,” he said.

Chinese studies conducted in Guangdong province after the SARS outbreak showed that 13% of market workers had coronavirus antibodies compared to 3% in the general population, Heymann said. “And we also know that animal farms where they were raising wild animals had animals that had antibodies to coronavirus.”

China has risk factors in markets and risk factors in laboratories, as do all countries, Heymann said. “So the lessons from this outbreak are we need to be sure that people understand the risks from live animal markets and that they mitigate those risks,” he said.

“At the same time, we need to make sure that there are controls over laboratories, and these need to be developed by scientists working in those laboratories to make sure that there aren't accidental releases of viruses,” he said.

In the aftermath of the outbreak, an un-peer reviewed study used a Bayesian analysis to claim it was "beyond reasonable doubt" that COVID-19 emerged from a laboratory in China. The study attracted media coverage in Taiwan, including from Taiwan News.

When asked about this study, Heymann reiterated that the origin of the virus has not been established. “Until there is definitive data, everything else is hypothesis, including this Bayesian analysis,” Heymann said, adding that this view is the norm among public health experts.

Heymann spoke to Taiwan News ahead of a conference organized by the Center for Asia-Pacific Resilience and Innovation on May 29. During the conference, Heymann joined a panel of four international experts on public health to discuss environmental challenges to health security.