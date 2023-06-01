Map shows where Chinese fighter intercepted US spy plane near Taiwan ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese journalist has posted a map showing where a Chinese fighter jet intercepted a U.S. spy plane that was surveilling the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday condemned the jet's "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" and released a video of the incident.

The video from May 26 showed the Shenyang J-16 fighter jet flying in front of the Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft, causing turbulence. The U.S. plane was believed to be monitoring the Shandong as it headed north in the South China Sea on May 26.

The journalist, Duan Dong, posted the map on Thursday. He said he used FlightRadar24 data and Sentinel 2 satellite imagery to show the approximate location of the intercept near Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Duan told Taiwan News he also used a Ministry of National Defense (MND) map that showed Chinese military aircraft incursions in Taiwan's ADIZ from May 26-27.

The MND tracked 33 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels over that period. It said neither aircraft entered the Taiwan Strait. It said Shandong had transited through the strait on May 27.