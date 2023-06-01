Swedish PM urges caution in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned against unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait in his speech at the Stockholm China Forum on Tuesday (May 30).

The escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait “affects not only the people of Taiwan and the security of partners in the region but also Europe,” Kristersson said. “Any crisis as a result of an attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait using force would have very far-reaching consequences,” he added.

The prime minister reaffirmed the EU’s “one China” policy, insisting it “remains unchanged.” However, he said praised Taiwan’s democracy and economic development and said Sweden is eager to deepen ties with Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed Kristersson’s remarks, pointing out that Sweden has “consistently attached importance to the security issues in the Taiwan Strait.” In October, the prime minister raised concerns about maintaining stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait and opposed China's use of military intimidation and threats in his first policy report to the Parliament, MOFA said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also expressed a willingness to cooperate with Taiwan and voiced concerns about China's actions toward Taiwan in his foreign policy report to the parliament in February, per MOFA.

“Taiwan and Sweden share universal values such as democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights,” the ministry said. Both countries face challenges from authoritarian states, including infiltration, military threats, disinformation campaigns, and cognitive warfare, it added.

MOFA pledged to continue to promote exchanges and cooperation with like-minded countries such as Sweden, to jointly defend the rules-based international order and shared values.

Last month, a Swedish parliamentary delegation arrived in Taiwan for a six-day visit. The group met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and visited the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to exchange views on common issues.