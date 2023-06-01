IDC MarketScape names Infobip as a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service for the second time

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 1 June 2023 - Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023). This is the second time Infobip's has been named a leader in the report for this market.



Infobip named a CPaaS Leader in IDC MarketScape 2023

IDC MarketScape noted, "Consider Infobip if global scale and local, regional support are key requirements for your company. Infobip's comprehensive portfolio of services spans telco as well as enterprise needs, ranging from carrier-grade services and CPaaS to highly customized SaaS services and support."



Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer at Infobip, said: "We are pleased to have been named a Leader in CPaaS once again by the IDC MarketScape. A real and tangible result of our efforts to strengthen our position in the CPaaS market is the official launching of CPaaS X in May 2023, during Shift Miami – the Infobip global developer conference. The CPaaS X solution offered by the company is the next evolution of the Infobip CPaaS API stack, brimming with enhanced tools for developers. Companies can pick and choose the APIs they need and implement them into their applications and workflows quickly. The APIs are designed to be flexible, and they come with support from the Infobip technology team, so developers can access assistance with connecting all of their crucial applications and communication resources."



Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC, said: "Infobip has established a global footprint and strong capabilities in the CPaaS market with its broad portfolio for enterprises as well as a carrier-grade service offering – an imperative for network operators delivering global messaging services. It has a unique breadth, depth and one-of-a-kind modularity of its communication platform. As a result of these strengths, and in contrast to its many competitors, Infobip is financially solid, and has grown rapidly in the past two years."



Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to integrate customized communication capabilities like voice, video, and messaging into applications, business processes or services, by deploying APIs. With CPaaS, businesses can easily expand the capabilities of their existing applications without having to build any backend infrastructure. Infobip has established a global footprint and strong capabilities in the CPaaS market with its broad portfolio for enterprises as well as a carrier-grade service offering, which is an imperative foundation for many network operators to deliver global messaging services.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



