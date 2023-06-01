Canha, Carrasco lead Mets to 4-1 win over slumping Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — While the New York Mets are finally hitting their stride on the mound, the Philadelphia Phillies are still stumbling at the plate.

Mark Canha homered and drove in four runs to lead Carlos Carrasco and the Mets past the slumping Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Carrasco (2-2) pitched six efficient innings to win his second consecutive start. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out four as the Mets (29-27) improved to 15-0 when their starting pitcher goes six innings or more. They're the only unbeaten team in the majors in such games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Hoping to stay in for the seventh, Carrasco tried hiding from manager Buck Showalter in the bathroom after the sixth.

“I really did,” a smiling Carrasco said, drawing laughs. “But he found me.”

“I waited until he came out,” Showalter cracked.

The 36-year-old Carrasco had more zip than usual on his fastball and said his elbow feels much better, allowing him to throw all his pitches without pain. The right-hander missed about a month with elbow inflammation and a bone spur before returning May 19.

Canha hit a two-run homer in the third and a two-run single with two outs in the fourth as New York won its seventh in a row at home. Both big swings followed four-pitch walks by Aaron Nola (4-4) to Daniel Vogelbach.

“Mark is low-maintenance because he does everything to stay ready," Showalter said. “Nights like tonight don’t surprise anybody.”

Canha began the night batting .233 and had lost some playing time lately. His fourth homer of the season was his first since May 3.

“It’s just a matter of kind of executing when the lights are on, when it matters,” Canha said. “It’s been a little bit tougher for me this year. Hopefully the law of averages says it’s going to get a little better.”

Edmundo Sosa homered off Carrasco for the Phillies (25-30), who lost their third straight and matched a season low at five games under .500.

The defending National League champions went 5-14 against the Mets last season and have dropped the first two meetings between the division rivals this year, mustering one run over two nights.

“I think they're frustrated, sure. They want to win. They care a lot," manager Rob Thomson said. "Sometimes you try a little bit too hard when things are happening, guys try to put the entire team on their shoulders. And they've just got to relax and pass the baton.”

Batting ninth, Sosa was subbing for Alec Bohm at third base. Bohm, who leads the team with 37 RBIs, was sidelined with a sore hamstring.

Brooks Raley struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for the Mets, retiring a scuffling Trea Turner with two runners aboard to end the seventh.

Adam Ottavino got two outs and David Robertson earned his 10th save in 11 chances. He put two on in the ninth before fanning Sosa and Bryson Stott to finish it.

“I think just everyone’s frustrated,” Turner said. “Just trying to find our stride. We know it’s there. We know it’s going to come, but we want to get this thing started.”

Nola went six innings, permitting four hits and three walks. He struck out five.

“Not getting ahead of guys hurt me tonight," Nola said. “Just getting behind guys, walking guys. That's the main thing.”

After going five games without a home run, New York has gone deep in 14 straight — equaling the second-longest streak in franchise history.

HUSTLE ALL THE WAY

Sosa's leadoff drive in the third caromed back onto the field off a railing just above the left-field fence. Unaware it definitely cleared the wall, he slid into second base and lost his headgear before seeing an umpire signaling home run. Sosa then completed an unusual trot around third.

“I was really happy,” he said through a translator. “I even forgot to pick up my helmet.”

ROOKIE REUNION

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to Mets rookie third baseman Brett Baty. Wilson wore a Baty jersey, and Baty sported one of Wilson. Then the video board showed a photo of the two smiling as childhood football teammates. Baty and Wilson grew up together and both attended Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Bohm sat out for the second time in three games because of left hamstring tightness. The team was awaiting MRI results. ... LHP José Alvarado (elbow inflammation) threw 13 pitches of batting practice at Citi Field. He hit 98 mph and looked “really good,” Thomson said. The club will probably determine Thursday whether the reliever's next step is a minor league rehab assignment or another BP session. ... Darick Hall (sprained right thumb) was scheduled to play nine innings at first base for Class A Clearwater. He will likely get a day off Thursday and then move to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... OF Cristian Pache (right knee meniscus tear) will begin playing Thursday at extended spring training.

Mets: C Omar Narváez (strained left calf) went 2 for 4 with a double and caught the entire game for Triple-A Syracuse at Rochester.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (4-2, 5.57 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday afternoon. Walker spent the past two seasons with the Mets.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.54) is 16-5 with a 2.61 ERA in 29 starts against Philadelphia.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports