OctaFX: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is unlikely to raise interest rates as core inflation eases

Will BNM hit the brakes on monetary tightening and leave the rates unchanged: Kar Yong Ang, the OctaFX financial market analyst, shares his opinion.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 1 June 2023 - Malaysian consumer prices declined in April, driven mainly by easing transport inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.3% in April from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said on Friday. That compares with an increase of 3.4% in March and is in line with the median forecast of 22 economists polled by Reuters. The annual core inflation rate has slowed to 3.6% (from 3.8% recorded in March)., said Kar Yong Ang, the OctaFX financial market analyst.', he added.Indeed, Malaysian exports plunged by more than 17% in April, while the latest Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was still in the contraction territory. The impressive growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.6% achieved in Q1 2023 is unlikely to hold, given that the demand in China has been rising slower than expected. However, like many other central banks in emerging Asia, BNM is still facing the problem of balancing economic growth, inflation, and depreciating currency.', said Kar Yong Ang, adding that. Refinitiv data shows that BNM's official inflation target is between 3% and 4%.Although the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) has depreciated substantially over the past three weeks, its weakness is primarily due to external rather than internal factors—specifically, the rise in the U.S. dollar. Indeed, MYR was actually gaining 0.02% following the release of the latest inflation data., said Kar Yong Ang.Hashtag: #BNM #inflation #CPI #PMI #MYR #USD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 40 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, OctaFX managed to capture the 'Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022' award and the 'Best Global Broker Asia 2022' from Global Banking and Finance Review and International Business Magazine, respectively.



