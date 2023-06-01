Taiwan's 'Mother of Violin' wins National Cultural Award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Cultural Award, with an over 40-year history, honored three recipients this year who have made significant contributions to the arts in Taiwan.

The 42nd National Cultural Award ceremony took place at Taipei Zhongshan Hall on Wednesday (May 31). The three winners were musician Li Shu-te (李淑德), glove puppeteer Huang Chun-hsiung (黃俊雄), and educator Wu Ching-chi (吳靜吉).

The 94-year-old Li and 90-year-old Huang were unable to attend the ceremony due to health reasons. Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) presented the awards in the ceremony with Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) and Cultural Minister Shih Che’s (史哲) also in attendance.

Dubbed “the mother of violin” in Taiwan, Li was the first musician to obtain a master's degree at the New England Conservatory of Music. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) presented her the Order of Brilliant Star in 2017.

Huang, the composer of the Taiwanese sing-alone-tune “Dragon Lady of Painful Ocean,” is also an experienced glove puppeteer. In addition, he produced the television drama “The Knight in Yun Chou - Si Yeng-weng,” which received high ratings in 1970.

Introducing new ideas and skills to contemporary theaters, Wu, who has a doctorate degree in educational psychology from the University of Minnesota, was recognized for his dedication to making performance art a part of higher education.