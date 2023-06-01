Immortalize Launches Singapore’s First End-of-Life, Legacy Planning Card Game

Singapore - Media OutReach - 1 June 2023 - Immortalize, a Singapore-based elderhood marketplace and information provider, is proud to announce the launch of Will of Fortune by Immortalize (“WOFI”), an immersive strategy card game that helps the public learn about end-of-life and legacy planning in a fun, engaging and repeatedly playable way.



The game was created to break down the cultural and social barriers that are preventing people from talking and learning about end-of-life matters. By gamifying these taboo topics, Immortalize hopes to help families better prepare for end-of-life early and minimize conflicts in the long-run.



The Singapore edition, Beginner’s version of WOFI, seeks to help Singaporeans and those living in Singapore learn about the tools and professionals available in Singapore that can help them with their legacy planning.



WOFI was created in collaboration with four students from National University of Singapore (NUS)’s Business School and supported by the legacy planning industry, including companies such as Urgent Care Clinic International (medical industry), Life Corporation Services (S) Pte. Ltd. (funeral industry), Eden Law Corporation (legal industry), and PhillipCapital (financial industry).



In this game, players play as one of the nine unique personas, each with their own backstory, personality, and distinctive special powers. Players can strategise, sabotage and/or collaborate with other players to win and become the ultimate legacy planning grandmaster. As they laugh and have fun with their family and friends, players will also be able to apply what they learn from the game for their own legacy planning in real life.



To further encourage people to get started on their legacy planning, each box of the WOFI game will come with a free LPA form 1 certification (Valued at SG$100 each. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions. Terms & conditions apply).



For more information on WOFI, please visit www.immortalize.io/will-of-fortune

Hashtag: #Immortalize #WillofFortunebyImmortalize #WOFI #cardgame #Elderhood #legacyplanning #estateplanning #elderhoodplanning





https://www.linkedin.com/company/immortalize-io/

http://www.facebook.com/immortalize.leavealegacy

https://www.instagram.com/immortalize.io/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Immortalize

Immortalize is an elderhood marketplace and information provider. Immortalize educates people on what they need to know about legacy, retirement, and eldercare planning, helps them find the right solution providers, and assists them in getting these important matters sorted easily. Immortalize makes ageing easy.



The NUS Business School students and the following supporters of WOFI are available for media interview. Please send requests to hiddi@immortalize.io.



Dr CHEAH Si Oon, Emergency Specialist, Urgent Care Clinic International

Dr Cheah Si Oon is a specialist-trained emergency physician. Having worked in acute hospitals and in the Emergency Department for 19 years, she is no stranger to managing end-of-life issues.



"We often see very sick or dying patients in the emergency departments," explains Dr. Cheah. "Unfortunately, many of these patients and their families have not thought about or planned their end-of-life issues. In the chaotic setting of a medical emergency in a hospital’s A&E, it is often unnerving to make quick end-of-life decisions.”



Dr Cheah now runs Urgent Care Clinic International (“UCCI”), a private medical facility that sees and manages urgent medical conditions and helps bypass long waits at a hospital's A&E.



“We at UCCI are supporting this initiative to get everyone to plan ahead, and to discuss and make decisions on the inevitable end-of-life issues in a calm and non-emergency setting,” Dr Cheah adds.



Besides attending to patients with medical emergencies, Dr Cheah also assists patients with end-of-life planning matters such as LPA, AMD and ACP. UCCI is also committed to helping fulfil patients' wishes to spend their last days at home and support their family during these difficult and challenging times by providing home medical support.



HOO Hung Chye, Deputy CEO, Life Corporation Services (S) Pte. Ltd.

Life Corporation Services is a leading death-care company in Singapore that provides premium one-stop funeral, bereavement, and afterlife care services. Its subsidiary, Singapore Funeral Services (“SFS”), is the top three funeral service providers in Singapore and has been supporting families in times of sorrow and bereavement since 2000.



As a strong advocate for end-of-life planning, SFS was the first to introduce and is the rare few that currently provides pre-paid funeral packages in Singapore. The firm’s pilot project with the Singapore government, Goldhill Memorial Centre, is the first and only automated columbarium in Southeast Asia, connecting generations through the use of technology.



LOW Seow Ling, Associate Director, Eden Law Corporation

Seow Ling is a lawyer specialised in family law, Mental Capacity Act matters and estate planning.



As one of the first Professional Deputies and Donees appointed under the scheme when it was introduced in 2018, Seow Ling has helped to plan for and safeguard the interests of elderly singles, parents with special needs children, and single parents.



With her experience in family disputes and training as an Accredited Mediator and Certified Family Mediator with the Singapore Mediation Centre, Seow Ling takes a sensitive and practical approach towards estate planning to help individuals and families develop sustainable and workable arrangements.



Seow Ling sits on the Law Society Probate Practice Committee and Tax and Trust Committee. She is also the Chairperson of the Publications Committee of Asia Estate Planning Association.



LEE Lisa, Executive Director, PhillipCapital

PhillipCapital is a Singapore-headquartered Asian financial house that operates in 15 countries, serving over 1 million clients with total Assets under Management of more than US$35 billion. Founded as a brokerage firm in 1975, PhillipCapital today offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail and high-net-worth individuals, family offices, as well as corporate and institutional customers.



As an active advocate of financial literacy for all ages, PhillipCapital believes in the importance of holistic wealth management, including planning for retirement and beyond. PhillipCapital is supporting this initiative as part of the firm's efforts to foster financial literacy among the next generation of retail investors.

