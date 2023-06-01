Ohtani hits his longest homer, 459 feet, Angels beat White Sox 12-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox 12-5 on Wednesday.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first that was four rows shy of clearing the left field bleachers. Taylor Ward hit also went deep as the Angels hit four two-run homers plus a solo shot.

Lance Lynn (4-6) allowed eight runs, eight hits and two walks while hitting two batters in four innings, raising his ERA to 6.55.

Jaime Barria (2-2) got the win and gave up one run and four hits in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

RAYS 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri each hit two-run homers late in the game off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1), Jalen Beeks got the final two outs after coming in with the bases loaded and Tampa Bay avoided its first sweep of the season.

Seiya Suzuki chased Rays starter Zach Eflin with a leadoff double in the seventh and came around on a line-drive single to deep left by pinch hitter Trey Mancini against Colin Poche (4-1), putting Chicago on top 3-2. Mancini got thrown out trying to reach second base on the play, and the lead disappeared in a flash.

Eflin gave up three runs and four hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Cubs starter Justin Steele retired all nine batters before exiting with tightness in his left forearm. Hayden Wesneski pitched one-hit ball over 3 2/3 innings and exited to cheers after walking Manuel Margot with two outs in the seventh.

TIGERS 3, RANGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Jake Marisnick followed with a run-scoring single in his Tigers debut, leading Detroit over Texas.

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a double in the third.

Will Vest (2-0) retired five straight batters. Alex Lange worked around Semien’s one-out walk in a hitless ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (4-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

GUARDIANS 12, ORIOLES 8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Naylor homered, had a career-high four hits and drove in six runs to highlight a rare power display by Cleveland.

Josh Bell and Gabriel Arias also went deep for the Guardians, who had gone 264 consecutive plate appearances without a long ball before Naylor went deep in the fourth inning. Cleveland notched season highs in runs and hits (17) while scoring in double figures for the first time in a nine-inning game.

Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore and Aaron Hicks had two hits and scored twice in his Orioles debut before leaving with muscle cramps. But Baltimore blew leads of 4-1 and 7-6 while dropping a second straight series for the first time in 2023.

Santander’s two-run drive in the bottom half put the Orioles up 7-6 before the Guardians took control with a five-run fifth. After Cleveland loaded the bases against Mychal Givens (0-1), Naylor doubled in three runs and Arias homered to make it 11-7.

Xzavion Curry (2-0), the second of seven Guardians pitchers, pitched the fifth inning and got the win.

MARINERS 1, YANKEES 0, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh’s single leading off the bottom of the 10th inning scored pinch-runner Jose Caballero to help Seattle avoid a three-game sweep and snap New York’s four-game win streak.

Raleigh lined a 2-2 pitch from Ron Marinaccio (2-2) into right field and Caballero scored easily after starting the inning as the runner at second base.

Justin Topa (1-2) pitched around J.P. Crawford’s error on DJ LeMahieu’s grounder leading off the 10th inning as the Yankees failed to score with the bases loaded and one out.

George Kirby didn’t factor in the decision but pitched one of the best games in his young career throwing eight shutout innings allowing only three hits.

New York starter Clarke Schmidt was nearly the equal of Kirby and thanks to the Yankees bullpen continued to match zeros on the scoreboard. Schmidt threw 5 2/3 innings giving up three hits and striking out seven before turning to the bullpen.

TWINS 8, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Louie Varland threw seven scoreless innings and Donovan Solano drove in a season-high four runs as Minnesota defeated Houston.

It was a career-long outing for the 25-year-old Varland (3-1), who allowed four hits — all singles — and struck out five with a walk.

Houston rookie starter Hunter Brown (5-2) yielded six hits and a career-high five runs with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for his first loss since May 2.

Brown sailed through the first two innings, retiring the first six batters he faced with five strikeouts before running into trouble in the third.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 0

PHOENIX (AP) -- Christian Walker hit his 100th career home run, Tommy Henry threw seven strong innings and Arizona won its fourth straight game.

Arizona improved to 33-23, the first time it has been 10 games over .500 since 2018.

Walker hit his milestone homer on a changeup from Peter Lambert in the fifth. It was Walker’s 12th homer of the season and made it 6-0.

Corbin Carroll had RBI singles in both the first and second innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run single in the first, and Pavin Smith added an RBI double in the second.

The early offense came against Colorado’s Dinelson Lamet (1-2), who was making his first start of the season after coming off the injured list. The righty gave up five runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out four.

Henry (3-1) gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

BRAVES 4, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning, and Atlanta denied Oakland's bid for their first three-game winning streak this season.

Jared Shuster (2-2) allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season. Jesse Chavez, A.J. Minter, Nick Anderson and Raisel Iglesias combined to retire Oakland’s last 11 batters, with Iglesias getting three outs for his fifth save in six chances.

James Kaprielian (0-6) has the most consecutive losing decisions for an Oakland pitcher at a season’s start since Mike Mohler began 0-8 in 1997. Kaprielian gave up three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) -- Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run, Owen Miller had two hits and drove in a pair of runs in Milwaukee’s win over Toronto.

Called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, Toro connected off Toronto’s Alex Manoah in the second for his first hit with the Brewers, who are 24-10 this season when hitting at least one home run.

Making his second start of the season, Brewers right-hander Julio Teheran (1-1) allowed an unearned run and four hits in six innings. He didn’t have a walk or strikeout. Devin Williams earned his ninth save in nine chances.

Manoah (1-6) allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in losing his sixth straight decision. Toronto cut the lead in half on Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple for Toronto.

REDS 5, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer to break a seventh-inning tie and Cincinnati took advantage of Rafael Devers’ throwing error to come from behind and beat Boston.

Kevin Newman, Matt McLain and Nick Senzel had two hits apiece for the Reds, who have won five in a row, taking the first two of their three games in Boston to beat the Red Sox in a series for the first time since the 1975 World Series.

Ian Gibaut (5-1) pitched one inning of perfect relief for Cincinnati, which trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before scoring one in the sixth and three unearned runs off Josh Winckowski (2-1) in the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. Buck Farmer pitched the ninth, retiring Devers on a deep fly to center to end it and earn his first save.

Masataka Yoshida curled a home run around the Pesky Pole and Emmanuel Valdez landed one on the shelf atop the Green Monster for Boston. Devers and Jarren Duran had RBI doubles.

METS 4, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha homered and drove in four runs to lead Carlos Carrasco and New York past the slumping Philadelphia.

Carrasco (2-2) pitched six efficient innings to win his second consecutive start. Canha hit a two-run homer in the third and a two-run single with two outs in the fourth off Aaron Nola (4-4).

Edmundo Sosa homered off Carrasco for the Phillies, who lost their third straight and matched a season low at five games under .500. The defending National League champions went 5-14 against the Mets last season and have dropped the first two meetings between the division rivals this year, mustering only one run over two nights.

Brooks Raley struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for the Mets, retiring a scuffling Trea Turner with two runners on to end the seventh. Adam Ottavino got two outs and David Robertson earned his 10th save in 11 chances.

MARLINS 2, PADRES 1

MIAMI (AP) -- Jean Segura and Nick Fortes singled in runs against Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and Miami overcame Gary Sánchez’s first home run for San Diego.

Hader (0-1) blew a save for the third time in 16 chances, opening the ninth with a five-pitch walk to Yuli Gurriel. Joey Wendle sacrificed and Segura singled to left field for his 500th career RBI.

Segura took second on the throw and stole third. With the infield in, Fortes singled down the right-field line, giving the Marlins their third walk-off win this season.

Steven Okert (2-0) struck out the side in a perfect ninth, finishing a two-hitter.

PIRATES 9, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs and made a leaping catch against the wall, helping Pittsburgh climb back above .500.

Former Giants Andrew McCutchen and Connor Joe each went 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Pirates (28-27) won consecutive games after dropping below .500 for the first time since they were 1-2.

Mitch Keller (7-1) improved to 4-0 in his last five starts, allowing four runs and 10 hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. It was his seventh consecutive outing with at least eight strikeouts.

Alex Wood (1-1) allowed a season-high six runs, eight hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings as the Giants fell back to .500 at 28-28.

NATIONALS 10, DODGERS 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis García hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz added two more of Washington’s five homers, and the Nationals avoided a series sweep.

García connected for a two-out, two-strike shot down the right field line off Brusdar Graterol (2-2) to put Washington up 8-5.

Ruiz, the former Dodgers prospect traded in a package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in 2021, homered in the second and ninth innings, giving him three in the last two games. Hunter Harvey pitched two innings for his third save. Patrick Corbin yielded seven hits and four walks over five bumpy innings for the Nationals.

Mookie Betts hit his 40th leadoff homer and added another solo shot in the eighth for the Dodgers, who lost at home for only the second time in 15 games since late April. Noah Syndergaard struggled yet again for LA, blowing two leads while allowing five runs, seven hits and two walks over five innings with just two strikeouts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports